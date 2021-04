A dead body was pulled from the Des Plaines River Tuesday near suburban Joliet.

Officers responded about 7:30 a.m. to the area of the 23000 block of South Youngs Road and located the body in the water, Joliet police said.

The body was removed from the river by the Joliet Fire Department, police said.

The Will County coroner’s office hasn’t released details on the death.

Joliet police are investigating.