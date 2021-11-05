Body recovered from Chicago River identified as missing 23-year-old Inaki Bascaran

A body recovered from the Chicago River on Friday has been identified as missing 23-year-old Inaki Bascaran.

CPD's Marine Unit recovered his body near the 1000 block of South Wells, Chicago police said. He was unresponsive and pronounced dead.

Bascaran, a Glenview native, was last seen around midnight early Sunday morning leaving Celeste Bar in the River North neighborhood.

Family and friends searched the River North area for several days after he went missing.

Just after midnight Sunday, he had FaceTimed his roommate and said he was walking next to a Walgreens and was heading home, according to his father.

At 12:15 a.m., a friend from the club tried sending him another text that was not read, meaning his phone likely had died, according to his father.

Family and friends organized search parties and held a candlelight vigil outside Bascaran’s Lake View residence this week, in hope of his safe return.

Bascaran was a graduate of Glenbrook South High School and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. He has spent the past year living in the city and working for a media company, according to his father.

Officials have not released a cause of death.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.