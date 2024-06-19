Body recovered from Lake Michigan on Chicago's North Side, investigation underway

A man's body was found in Lake Michigan Wednesday evening on the city's North Side, prompting an investigation.

The body was recovered around 7:50 p.m. in the 600 block of N. DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Chicago police said the man was pronounced deceased at the scene and has not yet been identified.

Further details haven't been released.

It's also unknown if the deceased man is the boater that was reported missing after falling into the water in an area known as Chicago's "Playpen."

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.