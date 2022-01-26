Man dies after falling onto CTA Blue Line tracks in Wicker Park, delays expected

The body of a man was removed from train tracks near the Division Blue Line station Wednesday morning in the Wicker Park neighborhood.

The 38-year-old man fell onto the tracks around 4:51 a.m. and was struck and/or electrocuted by an oncoming Blue Line train in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, according to police.

A CTA conductor was taken to St. Mary's Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Blue Line service has resumed between the Damen and LaSalle stations with residual delays expected, per the CTA.

Chicago police have launched a death investigation.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.