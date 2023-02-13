Bodycam video shows Aurora officers shoot knife-wielding man

Aurora police released videos that showed officers shoot a man who charged them while wielding knives in the west suburb.

Police said they were dispatched to a home on the 900 block of Colorado Avenue for a report of "a subject armed with multiple knives" and making threats toward family members at the scene.

Once they arrived, officers began several deescalation tactics with the man who was holding a knife in the home's doorway. They told him repeatedly to drop the weapon.

The man refused to drop the knife and at one point told officers, "I swear to god you will die."

Officers told residents of the home to evacuate the house as they continued to talk to the suspect.

"I guarantee I will stab one of y'all a**** by the end of the day, so if you come near me I will stab you," the man can be heard saying.

***WARNING: This video contains graphic content. Watch at your own discretion***

The man eventually came out of the garage while holding two knives. Officers continued to order him to drop the weapons. An officer shot pepper ball projectiles at the suspect and the man charged police while still armed with two knives.

Aurora police shot the man as he was charging and began to render aid at the scene.

A third knife was recovered from the suspect's ankle.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

The name, age and gender of the person who was shot have not been released.

"This is a very unfortunate situation for everyone involved," Aurora police Chief Keith Cross said at a news conference the day after the shooting. "My hope is that we all support one another and help each other get through this difficult situation that unfolded yesterday."

All officers who responded to the incident have been placed on administrative leave.