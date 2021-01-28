Bodycam video shows end of shooting spree that left 4 dead in Chicago, Evanston

Newly released police video shows Evanston officers fatally shooting a man suspected of killing four people and wounding three others during a shooting spree in Chicago and the north suburb earlier this month.

GRAPHIC CONTENT: VIEWER DISCRETION IS STRONGLY ADVISED

The body camera footage, released by Evanston’s law department through a public records request, shows officers converge on Jason Nightengale, 32, as he runs across Ashbury Avenue toward a Dollar General near Howard Street Jan. 9.

Nightengale was killed in the shootout with officers after he shot and killed a hostage at a nearby IHOP, authorities said.

In the video, one officers chasing Nightengale with an assault rifle can be heard saying, "Hey, get on the ground. Get on the f- – – – – – – ground. Hey, on the ground."

Then, several officers appear to fire on Nightengale before he falls to the ground near an entrance to the Dollar General store. The video continues to show one officer kick away what appears to be a pistol and placing handcuffs on Nightengale. A pool of blood appears on the ground near Nightengale’s head.

Nightengale’s shooting spree began about three hours earlier when he shot and killed University of Chicago Ph.D. student Yiran Fan at a parking garage in the 5000 block of East End.

Aisha Nevell, 46, was killed by Nightengale about a block away at an East Hyde Park apartment complex where she manned the door, authorities said. Nightengale also allegedly shot a 77-year-old woman who was getting her mail.

Nightengale then went to an apartment building in the 5500 block of South East End and forced a man he knew at gunpoint to give Nightengale his car, police said.

Nightengale then allegedly drove that car to a convenience store in the 9300 block of South Halsted and killed Anthony Faulkner, 20. He also shot an 81-year-old woman who was left in critical condition, police said.

An hour later, he is believed to have shot a 15-year-old girl in the head, critically wounded her, as she rode in a vehicle in the 10300 block of South Halsted Street with her mother.

Nightengale then returned to one of the shooting scenes and fired at investigating officers. No officers were hurt.

About 5:40 p.m., Evanston police responded to a call of gunfire and then confronted Nightengale inside a CVS store at 101 Asbury Ave. He ran into the IHOP and then shot a 61-year-old woman he took hostage. Marta Torres died Jan. 16 from a gunshot wound to her face, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Police still haven’t said if they know a motive behind the spree.