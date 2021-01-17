Woman held hostage, shot at Evanston IHOP during deadly shooting spree has died

A woman who was shot while being held hostage in an Evanston IHOP during a deadly shooting spree on Jan. 9 has died.

Marta Torres, 61, sustained a gunshot wound to the neck and her condition was unknown after a 32-year-old held her hostage and shot her. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said she died on Saturday.

The gunman, Jason Nightengale, randomly killed three people in Chicago before going to Evanston, where he shot Torres.

Police said that Nightengale's first murder was in Hyde Park. They said he shot a 30-year-old man in the head in the Regents Park apartment complex garage located at 5300 South East End Avenue. On Sunday, University of Chicago officials said that the victim was Yiran Fan, 30, PhD student in the Joint Program in Financial Economics. He was from China.

The second murder was in Kenwood Saturday afternoon just a block from the parking garage. Randomly, police said, Nightengale walked into the entryway of an apartment building on South East End Avenue, asked to use a phone, then opened fire. A security guard was killed. A 77-year-old woman who was getting her mail was shot in the head. She is in critical condition.

Advertisement

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said that from there, Nightengale went to the 19th floor of an apartment building on South East End Avenue, threatened a person and stole that person's Toyota.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Then, Brown said, Nightengale went to a convenience store on South Halsted to rob it. He randomly shot and killed a 20-year-old man, and wounded an 81-year-old victim. She is in critical condition.

Afterwards, Brown said, Nightengale shot and wounded a 15-year-old girl who was riding in the back of a car on South Halsted on the South Side. She was hospitalized in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.

Then, Brown said, Nightengale went back to the convenience store and opened fire at officers, hitting no one.

On Saturday evening, Evanston police got a call about a man with a gun at the CVS on Asbury. Officers said Nightengale ran across the street, took Torres hostage inside an IHOP, and shot her.

Police chased Nightengale on Howard Street and engaged in a shootout in the parking lot of a Dollar General. Nightengale, 32, was killed. Police shared a photo they said was of his gun.