‘I don’t feel whole’: Families struggle with new reality after shooting spree in Chicago, Evanston

Several families are asking why this happened.

A 15-year-old girl is fighting for her life right now, and a family traveled to Chicago from China for their son who was killed by an enraged serial shooter.

Jason Nightengale, 32, killed three people and shot four others in a crime spree across Chicago and Evanston. Police located Nightengale in a parking lot in Evanston, where they shot and killed him.

Colleagues and family of 30-year old Yiran Fan held a vigil Thursday night for the University of Chicago PhD student.

He was shot and killed by Nightengale in a parking garage near Hyde Park.

"May his talents continue to shine," said Zhiguo He, a Professor of Finance at the University of Chicago.

Tiffany Hammond was behind the wheel driving down 103rd and South Halsted Street Saturday night.

Her 15-year-old daughter, Damia Renee Smith, was in the back seat when Nightengale randomly shot her.

"I am numb. I don’t feel whole," said Hammond.

The Morgan Park High School sophomore loves to dance. Now, she’s in critical condition at Comer Children’s Hospital.

She has a long road to recovery, which is why the family created a GoFundMe account.

"I would have never thought in a million years that I’d be sitting here doing this," said Hammond.