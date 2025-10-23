Bodycam video shows ex-Bears QB Jay Cutler’s DUI arrest in Tennessee

The Brief Bodycam released: Franklin police released footage of former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler’s DUI arrest after a crash last October. Arrest: Officers said Cutler smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech and refused a sobriety test before being handcuffed. Sentence: He got four days in jail, a year of probation, a $350 fine, and a one-year license suspension.



Franklin police have released body camera footage showing former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler’s arrest for driving under the influence last October.

Cutler, 42, was sentenced in late August to four days in a Tennessee jail after pleading guilty to DUI.

What we know:

The charges stem from a crash last October in Franklin, when Cutler rear-ended another vehicle.

Officers at the scene reported a strong odor of alcohol coming from Cutler and said he had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes.

Cutler's Arrest :

In the video, an officer explains that under Tennessee law, police do not complete crash reports if the incident occurs on private property or if there is less than $1,500 in damage per vehicle.

Officers instructed Cutler and the other driver to exchange information, photograph the damage and contact their insurance companies.

The footage then shows Cutler speaking with an officer near his truck.

"Can I ask you a question? How much alcohol have you had today?" the officer asks.

"Uh, none," Cutler replies.

"Don’t lie to me… how much alcohol have you had today?" the officer said.

"Uhhhh… a little bit," Cutler responds.

The officer then asks Cutler to take a sobriety test to ensure he is safe to drive. Cutler declines.

"Put your hands behind your back," the officer said before handcuffing Cutler.

The officer then pats Cutler down and places him in the back of a squad car.

What's next:

According to the Williamson County District Attorney’s Office, Cutler must also serve one year of supervised probation, pay a $350 fine, undergo drug testing and has had his driver’s license revoked for one year.

A gun charge was dismissed in exchange for forfeiting the firearms.