Ex-Bears QB Jay Cutler pleads guilty to DUI, gets 4 days in jail

Former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler was sentenced on Tuesday to spend four days in a Tennessee jail after pleading guilty to driving under the influence.

What we know:

Cutler, 42, must also serve nearly a year of supervised probation with conditions, pay a $350 fine, submit to drug tests, and his license will be revoked for a year, according to the Williamson County District Attorney’s Office.

A gun charge was dismissed for forfeiting the guns.

The charges stemmed from a crash last October in Franklin, Tennessee. He rear-ended another car, according to Franklin police.

Officers on the scene reported smelling a strong odor of alcohol on Cutler. Officials also said he had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes.

Two guns were also found inside Cutler's car, including a loaded pistol.

Cutler spent eight seasons with the Chicago Bears before retiring in 2017 to kick off a career in broadcasting. He is the team's all-time passing leader with over 23,000 yards and 154 touchdowns.

He must report to jail within 30 days.