Former Bears star Jay Cutler charged with DUI, gun offense

Former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler was charged with driving under the influence Thursday evening after crashing his car in Franklin, Tennessee.

Cutler, 41, rear-ended another vehicle around 5 p.m. in the 200 block of Bridge Street, according to Franklin police. Officers on the scene reported smelling a strong odor of alcohol on Cutler. Officials said Cutler also slurred his speech and had bloodshot eyes.

Cutler refused to undergo field sobriety tests and was subsequently taken to a local hospital, where a blood sample was obtained under a warrant, police said.

Further investigation revealed two guns inside Cutler's vehicle, including a loaded pistol. Cutler was charged with driving under the influence, failure to exercise due care to avoid a collision, implied consent and possession of a handgun under the influence.

Cutler was booked in the Williamson County Jail on a $5,000 bond. He was released from custody later Thursday evening.

Cutler spent eight seasons with the Chicago Bears before retiring in 2017 to kick off a career in broadcasting. He is the team's all-time passing leader with over 23,000 yards and 154 touchdowns.