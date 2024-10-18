Expand / Collapse search

Former Bears star Jay Cutler charged with DUI, gun offense

By Will Hager
Published  October 18, 2024 10:36am CDT
FRANKLIN, Tenn. - Former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler was charged with driving under the influence Thursday evening after crashing his car in Franklin, Tennessee.

Cutler, 41, rear-ended another vehicle around 5 p.m. in the 200 block of Bridge Street, according to Franklin police. Officers on the scene reported smelling a strong odor of alcohol on Cutler. Officials said Cutler also slurred his speech and had bloodshot eyes.

Cutler refused to undergo field sobriety tests and was subsequently taken to a local hospital, where a blood sample was obtained under a warrant, police said.

Further investigation revealed two guns inside Cutler's vehicle, including a loaded pistol. Cutler was charged with driving under the influence, failure to exercise due care to avoid a collision, implied consent and possession of a handgun under the influence.

Cutler was booked in the Williamson County Jail on a $5,000 bond. He was released from custody later Thursday evening.

Cutler spent eight seasons with the Chicago Bears before retiring in 2017 to kick off a career in broadcasting. He is the team's all-time passing leader with over 23,000 yards and 154 touchdowns.