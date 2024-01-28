Boil order issued for Wilmington as water levels continue to recede

Water levels in the Kankakee River have significantly decreased and ice jams have cleared. Now, residents are trying to assess the damages left behind.

City officials said Sunday that the Flash Flood Warning has expired for the area and the Will County Emergency Management Agency will begin assessing flood damage.

"With water levels continuing to decrease, local agencies will be working to assess damage to property and infrastructure," said Will County EMA Director Allison Anderson. "Minor flooding might still occur over the next week due to ice that remains along the river and on many properties. We’re asking residents to remain cautious as they assess the damage from the last week."

City officials say water levels on Sunday reached 5.7 feet just before 11 a.m. On Friday, the water levels reached a record high of 15.62 feet due to an ice jam near I-55.

This was the third-highest level recorded on the river in history, and the highest level since 1887, according to county officials.

All the major roads impacted by the flash flooding in Wilmington and unincorporated Will County have since been reopened.

However, out of precaution, Wilmington has issued a boil order for all residents who use the city's water service until further notice. Any water used for consumption or cooking should be boiled for five minutes before being used.

Anyone whose property was damaged in the flood is urged to complete a report online. You can do so here.