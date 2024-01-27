Kankakee River flooding subsides; major roads reopen after flash flooding in Will County

The Flash Flood Warning for southwestern Will County expired after a significant decrease in water levels Saturday.

Water levels were recorded at 6.89 feet at 10:45 a.m. Most ice jams have cleared between the city of Wilmington and the Des Plaines River confluence, according to Will County officials.

The National Weather Service has expired the Flash Flood Warning, but the Flood Watch and Flood Warnings remain in effect until 12 p.m. on Monday.

Will County's Emergency Management Agency (EMA) continues to monitor river conditions. Residents are still advised that river conditions can change rapidly.

All major roads have been reopened. The North and South Island parks in the City of Wilmington remain closed.

The city of Wilmington has issued a Boil Order for all persons serviced by the city’s water service until further notice, out of extreme caution. Any water used for drinking or cooking should be boiled for five minutes before use.

Anyone in need of emergency shelter due to flooding should call Will County EMA at 815-740-0911.