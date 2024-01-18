Expand / Collapse search
Will County officials take action to relieve ice jam along Kankakee River

Will County
FOX 32 Chicago

The bitterly cold temperatures and lots of precipitation have caused quite a mess along the Kankakee River, especially in Wilmington. Their residents are dealing with ice jams, but some relief may be in sight.

WILMINGTON, Ill. - The recent bitterly cold temperatures and substantial precipitation have led to complications along the Kankakee River, particularly in Wilmington.

Residents are contending with an ice jam, and while the icy landscape may be picturesque, it poses a significant risk of flooding.

The Kankakee River isn't entirely frozen; instead, it is covered in chunks of ice. The issues began earlier this week following last week's snow and rain, and subsequent temperature drop.

The Will County Emergency Management Agency is collaborating with an energy company to address the situation. They are employing warmer water from a nearby lake to mitigate the ice jam.

On Thursday, three siphons from Dresden Lake were opened to channel warmer water into the Kankakee River, aiming to melt the ice and restore the river's flow.

According to locals, ice jams are not uncommon, but the rapid development of the current situation is atypical.

Some residents in close proximity have experienced flash flooding over the past few days. As of now, no evacuations have been deemed necessary.