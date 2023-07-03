Precautionary boil order in effect for Lake County subdivisions

Lake County has issued a precautionary boil order for Forest Lake, and the Hawthorn Woods and Glenshire subdivisions.

The order, which was first issued on Sunday, is a result of the water system pressure falling below acceptable PSI levels.

Efforts are underway by dedicated crews to resolve the issue. However, the boil order will remain in effect until further notice.

Residents are advised to take necessary precautions and adhere to the guidelines provided by local authorities.