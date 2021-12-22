Bolingbrook bank robbery: Suspect presented note demanding money, implied he had weapon

article

The FBI is searching for a suspect who robbed a Chase Bank in Bolingbrook Wednesday morning.

At about 10:41 a.m., the FBI responded to a bank robbery at a Chase Bank located at 700 Janes Ave. in Bolingbrook.

The suspect presented a note demanding money and implied he had a weapon.

The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 5'6" to 5'8". He was wearing a maroon hooded sweatshirt with black pants and a facemask.

No additional information was provided.