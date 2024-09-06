5 arrested in Bolingbrook burglaries; gun recovered

article

The Brief Five suspects were arrested in connection with car burglaries in Bolingbrook. Three adults were charged, while two juveniles were released to their guardians and will be petitioned into juvenile court.



Three men and two juveniles were arrested in connection with burglaries Thursday in a neighborhood in suburban Bolingbrook.

Around 4:10 a.m., police officers were sent to the 500 block of Lakewood Farms Drive for a report of a car burglary.

Bolingbrook police saw two suspects fleeing the scene when they arrived. They were arrested shortly after.

After speaking with residents, police identified five people who had been burglarizing the neighborhood. After searching the area, officers recovered stolen belongings and an illegal gun.

All five suspects were taken into custody. The two juveniles were released to their guardians and will be petitioned into juvenile court. The other three who were arrested were Jose Sanchez, 28; Francisco Medina, 23; and 18-year-old Mateo Guzman.

All three were charged with obstructing a peace officer and disorderly conduct. Sanchez and Guzman were charged with burglary to a motor vehicle while Medina was charged with trespass to a motor vehicle.

Sanchez, of Joliet, also had an in-state warrant for his arrest.