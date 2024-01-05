Bolingbrook house fire leaves one person dead

A person is dead following a house fire in Bolingbrook Thursday night.

At about 11:40 p.m., the Bolingbrook Fire Department received a call for a structure fire on Bellflower Lane.

Upon their arrival, fire crews discovered a fire originating in the basement of a residence, with a resident still inside on the second floor.

During the search of the premises, firefighters encountered significant levels of smoke, heat and fire. Officials noted that the fire compromised the structural integrity of the first-level floor.

Due to the challenging fire conditions, crews had to evacuate the premises and alter their operational strategies.

Firefighters utilized ladders to reach the resident and removed them from the home. Emergency medical treatment commenced immediately after. However, the resident was pronounced deceased shortly after.

The incident is currently under investigation by authorities.