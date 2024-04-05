Bolingbrook man charged with alleged cocaine deals around Naperville

A Bolingbrook man is facing felony drug charges following a months-long investigation into alleged cocaine deals in the Naperville area.

Cornell Gandy III, 27, was charged with two counts of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, according to a statement Friday from Naperville police.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Gandy III was taken into custody in a parking lot in the 6000 block of Illinois Route 53 in Woodridge, police said.

Cornell Gandy III, 27. (Naperville Police Department)

The DuPage Metropolitan Enforcement Group assisted Naperville police with the investigation, the statement said.