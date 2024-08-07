Bolingbrook man pointed gun at woman during domestic dispute: police

A Bolingbrook man was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at a woman during a domestic dispute Tuesday evening.

Jay Mercer, 33, was armed with a handgun while arguing with a woman around 5:45 p.m. outside a home in the 400 block of Sioux Drive, according to police.

When police arrived at the residence, they took Mercer into custody and recovered several guns.

Mercer was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful use of a weapon.

There were no reported injuries from the incident.

Mercer was transferred to the custody of the Will County Adult Detention Facility.