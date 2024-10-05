Bolingbrook man sentenced to 32 years for sexually abusing children

article

The Brief A Bolingbrook man was found guilty of sexually abusing three children and sentenced to a lengthy prison term. The abuse occurred over a period of several years and involved victims who were all under the age of 17 at the time of the crimes.



A Bolingbrook man was sentenced to 32 years in prison for sexually abusing three children.

Francisco Moreno Hernandez, 39, pleaded guilty to predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Kane County State’s Attorney's Office said the crimes happened between March 17, 2016, and Aug. 31, 2023. Two of the victims were under the age of 13, and the third was under the age of 17.

In addition to the prison term, Hernandez must register as a sex offender for life. He must serve 85% of the 26-year sentence for predatory criminal sexual assault and 50% of the six-year sentence for aggravated criminal sexual abuse. The sentences will run consecutively.

Moreno Hernandez will receive credit for 387 days served in the Kane County jail.

"I want to thank the victims of this heinous crime for showing extreme bravery by coming forward," said Assistant State’s Attorney Alexandra Storto.