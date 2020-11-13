Bomb squad finds explosive in toolbox left on Far South Side street

Police found an explosive inside a toolbox left outside Friday morning in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.

A business owner noticed the toolbox in the middle of the street and opened it, discovering what looked like explosives inside, according to Chicago police.

The police bomb and arson team responded about 9:40 a.m. to the 11000 block of South Western Avenue and searched the toolbox, removing the explosive, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

A police spokeswoman couldn’t clarify what the explosive was. It’s also unclear why the toolbox was left in the middle of the street.

No one was reported injured.