Woman accused of making bomb threat to Illinois State Capitol

A woman was accused of making a bomb threat to the Illinois State Capitol in April.

State officials received a call on April 22, claiming a bomb had been installed in a public aid office building and in the Illinois State Capitol, according to Illinois State Police (ISP).

The Secretary of State Capitol Police cleared the capitol grounds while Springfield police and ISP secured the other state facility.

ISP special agents identified and located 23-year-old Gabrielle Williams after obtaining cellular information and conducting interviews. She was taken into custody Thursday.

Williams has been charged with disorderly conduct – bomb threat.

"ISP took immediate action upon receiving information about this bomb threat and implemented our SAFE Threat Protocol," ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly said in a statement. "Deploying ISP resources as quickly as possible allows our special agents to track down crucial information, identify suspects, and make arrests. ISP and our law enforcement partners in Springfield take every threat seriously and will track down and arrest those responsible for this criminal conduct."

Williams was held in the Sangamon County Jail ahead of her pre-trial detention hearing.