Bon Jovi coming to a drive-in theater near you – including sites in Illinois
CHICAGO - Bon Jovi has announced a drive-in concert event across the U.S.
Drive-in concerts became popular last summer in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. However, because the outdoor concerts were so successful, rock band Bon Jovi has decided to keep it going.
Earlier this week, Bon Jovi announced a new show would be airing at 300 drive-in and outdoor theaters across the United States, Canada and Ireland. The event is one night only and will happen May 22.
In Illinois, the show will take place at ChiTown Movies in Chicago, Cross Pointe Park in Hazel Crest, Drive ‘N Theatre in Newton, Harvest Moon Drive-In in Gibson City, Route 66 Drive-In in Springfield, Skyview Drive-In in Belleville and The McHenry Outdoor Theater in McHenry.
Tickets for the show – running at $68 for vehicles holding up to six people – can be purchased HERE.
Singer Jon Bon Jovi performs during a Biden-Harris Drive-In rally at Dallas High School, in Dallas, Pennsylvania, on October 24, 2020. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)