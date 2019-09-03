Bond denied in gun case for man convicted in Derrion Albert murder

article

Bond was denied again Tuesday for a man who was convicted of killing 16-year-old Fenger High School student Derrion Albert back in 2009.

Police say they saw Dionte Johnson holding a shiny object near his waistline and when they tried to pat him down, he fled and tossed away a gun.

Johnson’s lawyer, though, says that may not be the whole story.

“I suspect that the media attention on this case had something to do with him being held on no bond,” said defense attorney Steven Hunter.

Hunter represents Johnson, the 24-year-old man convicted as a 14-year-old for the beating death of Albert. Johnson was one of four teens convicted but because of his age, he was tried as a juvenile and later released. On Tuesday, he was back in court on a new gun charge.

“My client has a very different version of events than what I've read in the arrest report and we look forward to showing that in court,” Hunter said.

This is Johnson's second run in with the law since being released from juvenile custody. In the previous case, he faced a possible 30-year sentence because of his conviction in the Albert murder.

The 30-year sentence could only be applied if Johnson committed another felony while still a juvenile. He did that four years ago, but state's attorney Kim Foxx says 30 years for aggravated fleeing from police was too stiff, so she did not pursue it. Johnson's attorney says a sentence for murder was wrong in the first place.

“Young men get in fistfights. If you're in a group of your friends and they get in a fistfight with somebody else, and you join in, I don’t think that should make you a murderer,” Hunter said.

Albert's grandfather, Norman Golliday, disagrees.

“My grandson was killed as a result of his actions. And if they don't do something with him, somebody else going to end up dead,” Golliday said.