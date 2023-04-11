Bond was set at $2 million for a woman accused of fatally stabbing a 56-year-old man in northwest suburban Elgin.

Sylvia Camacho, 57, allegedly stabbed Peter J. Lopez once in the chest inside a home they shared in the 300 block of Ryerson Avenue Sunday night, the Kane County state's attorney's office said in a statement.

Camacho appeared in court Tuesday morning where Judge Salvatore LoPiccolo set her bond set at $2 million, with 10 percent to apply.

Sylvia Camacho, 57. (Kane County States Attorney)

Camacho has been charged with two counts of first degree murder, the state's attorney's office said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Her next court date was scheduled for Apr. 21. If convicted of all counts, she faces between 20 and 60 years in prison.