Bond set at $35K for man facing child porn charges

A 63-year-old Woodridge man is accused of storing images of child pornography on his computer.

John Bowery was charged with five felony counts of possession of child pornography, the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office said.

In June, authorities learned of possible child pornography linked to an IP address in DuPage County, prosecutors said. An investigation led to a search warrant of Bowery’s home where images were allegedly found on his computer.

“The allegation that Mr. Bowery was in possession of child pornography is revolting,” State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. “As I have said many times in the past, each of these disgusting images represents yet another innocent victim of child pornography.”

Bowery is being held at the DuPage County Jail on $35,000 bond, the state’s attorney’s office said. His next court date is scheduled for Oct. 6.