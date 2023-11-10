Bonjour, Lincoln Square: School transforms into Parisian market for 19th annual French fair

A school in Lincoln Square is transforming into a lively Parisian market this weekend just in time to get a head-start on your holiday shopping.

The 19th Annual Lycee French Market has more than 60 local and French artisan vendors offering fine and decorative arts, home decor, jewelry and more.

There is also a menu of authentic French foods at the market's bistro.

The market is located at 1929 Wilson Avenue in Lincoln Square and will run this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The market is open to the public with a $5 suggested entry fee.