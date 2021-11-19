Booster shots recommended for all eligible Illinois residents 18 or older: IDPH

Illinois health officials recommended Friday that any resident 18 years or older get a COVID-19 booster dose six months after their last Moderna/Pfizer shot or two months after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The recommendation follows the Food and Drug Administration's decision to expand booster shot access to all US adults.

"For continued, ongoing protection, we are urging everyone who is eligible to get a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine to get one," Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement. "Scientific and medical experts have reviewed the data and found booster doses are beneficial. While we need more people who are completely unvaccinated to get their first doses, we cannot risk losing some of the protection the vaccines have already provided due to waning immunity."

The Center for Disease Control said it is OK to mix and match booster shots. For example, if you initially received the Moderna vaccine, it's okay to follow up with a Pfizer booster shot.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Illinois data shows over 73% of adults have been fully vaccinated with 80% having received at least one dose.

Nearly 31 million Americans have already received a dose beyond their original vaccination, including those with weakened immune systems, such as cancer patients and organ transplant recipients who need an extra dose to be fully vaccinated.

Advertisement

State health officials are recommending anyone interested in receiving a booster dose to contact their health provider or visit vaccines.gov to set up their appointment.