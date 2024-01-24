Boudoir photography exhibit in Pilsen aims to empower domestic violence survivors

Fine art boudoir photography will be on display at a Pilsen gallery on Sunday and it's all for a good cause.

The purpose behind "Purple Boudoir" is to raise money and awareness for domestic violence survivors.

Photographer and owner of Purple Boudoir, Jacob Miller, is a survivor himself after growing up in an abusive home.

"I'm still trying to rescue my mom and I from the 1970s by inference all women, all moms, so the word ‘safe’ means a lot to someone that's survived an abusive home," said Miller.

A spokesperson for the WINGS Program – the largest domestic violence service provider in the state – says empowerment is the key to the work they do.

Funds raised on Sunday at the event will help provide housing, counseling and more for domestic violence survivors.

To secure your tickets for Sunday's event, follow this link.

Anyone experiencing domestic violence can receive help by calling the 24-hour hotline at 847.221.5680. Survivors interested in learning more about WINGS counseling services may call 847.519.7828.



