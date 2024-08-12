Jump into action at Bouncy Games Chicago

Bouncy Games Chicago is one city attraction guaranteed to put some spring in your step.

You can bounce, flop, and somersault your way through more than 10,000 square feet of giant inflatables.

Assistant General Manager Ruben Garza said it’s not just an inflatable but more like an inflatable neighborhood. The obstacle course includes slides, tunnels, and climbing walls.

Garza said kids of all ages are wide-eyed once they get a look.

Despite the massive size, he said tongue in cheek that they have not had to send in any search parties to find any children and there are escape hatches for kids, who might be overwhelmed.

In fact, children under 5 years old must be accompanied by an adult as they go through it.

Socks are mandatory and fun is practically guaranteed.

The attraction is only here through the end of September at the Exhibition Hub Art Center in Logan Square at 2367 W. Logan Blvd.

Tickets start at $16.90 and can be purchased at the business' website here.