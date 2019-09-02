Boy, 12, among several hurt in Dolton crash

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A child was among several people critically injured in a crash Sept. 1, 2019, in the 15400 block of Diekman Court in Dolton. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

Several people, including a 12-year-old boy, were injured Sunday after a car crashed into a tree in south suburban Dolton.

A car was speeding westbound about 2:45 p.m. when it swerved to avoid a car in the 15400 block of South Diekman Court, Dolton Village Trustee Andrew Holmes said. The driver lost control and the car slammed into a tree.

The vehicle caught fire after the crash and several people, including the boy, had to be extricated from the wreck, Holmes said. The boy was airlifted in "very critical condition" to Comer Children's Hospital.

A man helped pull some of the occupants out of the car and used a garden hose to help put out the fire, Holmes said. Multiple serious injuries were reported.

Dolton police did not respond to requests for additional information about the crash.