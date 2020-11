article

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old boy reported missing from Lawndale on the West Side.

Amari Byrd was last seen Monday riding in a black Pontiac Grand Am, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Byrd is 6-foot-3 and missing from the 1200 block of South Spaulding Avenue.

Police asked anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to call Area Four detectives at 312-746-8255.