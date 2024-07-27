Expand / Collapse search

Boy, 12, shot in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood

By Maggie Duly
Published  July 27, 2024 6:41am CDT
Washington Park
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A 12-year-old boy was wounded by gunfire on Chicago's South Side Saturday morning. 

Police said the victim was on the sidewalk in the 5100 block of South Calumet Avenue just after 1 a.m. when he was shot in the left leg. 

He was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition. 

No arrests were reported. Chicago police are investigating. 

A 14-year-old boy was shot a few hours earlier just south of Washinton Park in Woodlawn. He was listed in critical condition. 