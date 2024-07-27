Boy, 12, shot in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 12-year-old boy was wounded by gunfire on Chicago's South Side Saturday morning.
Police said the victim was on the sidewalk in the 5100 block of South Calumet Avenue just after 1 a.m. when he was shot in the left leg.
He was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.
No arrests were reported. Chicago police are investigating.
A 14-year-old boy was shot a few hours earlier just south of Washinton Park in Woodlawn. He was listed in critical condition.