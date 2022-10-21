Boy, 12, shot in chest on Chicago's West Side: police

A 12-year-old boy was shot and seriously wounded in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood Friday night.

Around 8:35 p.m., police say the child victim was walking on the sidewalk in the 900 block of South Albany Avenue when an occupant in a gray sedan fired shots.

The 12-year-old was struck in the chest by gunfire, police said. He was taken by CFD ambulance to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

Nobody was reported in custody.

Area Four Detectives are investigating.