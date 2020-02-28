Boy, 12, shot in Lawndale

article

A 12-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Thursday in Lawndale on the West Side.

He told investigators he was standing on the sidewalk about 10:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Homan Avenue when he heard shots and was struck in the leg, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.

No arrests have been reported. Area Central detectives were investigating.