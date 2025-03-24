Boy, 13, fatally shot inside South Side home: police

The Brief A 13-year-old boy was shot in the chest inside a home on Chicago’s South Side Monday evening. The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have taken a person of interest in for questioning as detectives investigate.



Chicago police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy inside a home in the city’s Englewood neighborhood on Monday.

What we know:

The shooting occurred around 6:54 p.m. in the 500 block of West 65th Place.

According to police, the boy was inside the residence when a firearm was discharged, striking him in the chest.

Emergency responders transported the victim to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.

A person of interest was taken into custody for questioning, police said.

What we don't know:

Details surrounding the circumstances of the shooting remain unclear, including who fired the weapon and whether it was accidental or intentional.

Authorities have not shared any information about the person of interest.

What's next:

Area detectives are investigating.