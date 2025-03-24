Boy, 13, fatally shot inside South Side home: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy inside a home in the city’s Englewood neighborhood on Monday.
What we know:
The shooting occurred around 6:54 p.m. in the 500 block of West 65th Place.
According to police, the boy was inside the residence when a firearm was discharged, striking him in the chest.
Emergency responders transported the victim to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.
A person of interest was taken into custody for questioning, police said.
What we don't know:
Details surrounding the circumstances of the shooting remain unclear, including who fired the weapon and whether it was accidental or intentional.
Authorities have not shared any information about the person of interest.
What's next:
Area detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.