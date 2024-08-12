Boy, 13, killed in Edgewater shooting
CHICAGO - A 13-year-old boy was shot and killed Sunday night in the Edgewater neighborhood on Chicago's North Side.
Officers discovered the boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the head around 8:15 p.m. at a home in the 6000 block of North Kenmore Avenue. Paramedics took him to St. Francis Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Cook County officials have not yet released his identity.
The nature of the shooting was not immediately clear.
No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.