Boy, 13, reported missing from Wheeling

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 13-year-old boy who was reported missing from northwest suburban Wheeling.

Alber Garcia was last seen walking westbound away from Woodman's Grocery Store at 1550 Deerfield Parkway in Buffalo Grove, according to Wheeling police.

Garcia recently moved to Chicago and is unfamiliar with the suburbs, police said.

He was last seen wearing gray pants, a red shirt and a black hoodie.

Anyone with information on Garcia's whereabouts is asked to contact Wheeling police at (847) 459-2632.