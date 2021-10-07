Boy, 13, shot in West Englewood

A 13-year-old boy was shot Wednesday night in the West Englewood neighborhood.

The boy was walking outside just before midnight in the 6800 block of South Wolcott Avenue when two people emerged from the gangway and shot him in the abdomen and leg, police said.

He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in fair condition.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

Police said it is unclear if the boy was the intended target in the shooting.