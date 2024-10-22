Boy, 14, charged with fatally shooting man during attempted carjacking in Fuller Park

A 14-year-old boy was arrested in connection with a deadly attempted carjacking on Chicago's South Side in July.

Chicago police said the teenager shot and killed a 25-year-old man while trying to steal his car on the morning of July 14 in the 5400 block of South Wells Street.

The juvenile was charged with four felonies, including first-degree murder. He was arrested at the Juvenile Detention Center in the 1100 block of South Hamilton Avenue on Monday.

No additional information is available at this time.