2 people fatally shot in Chicago's Fuller Park just hours apart

Two people were killed in two separate shootings in Chicago's Fuller Park Sunday morning.

A 33-year-old man was fatally shot in the 3800 block of South Wells Street at 2:15 a.m.

He was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the body and was pronounced dead on the scene.

A few hours later, at 7:53 a.m., a man was shot by two offenders in the 5400 block of South Wells Street.

Police said two people got out of a gray vehicle and approached the victim, who was not identified. After a short conversation, one of the offenders started shooting.

The victim was shot in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made, and Area One detectives are investigating.