Boy, 14, charged in 8 armed robberies across South Side

A 14-year-old boy is facing charges in connection with at least eight armed robberies last November and December on Chicago's South Side.

He was arrested around 10:46 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East 84th Place, police said.

The boy is accused of robbing victims at the following dates and locations in the Grand Crossing neighborhood:

A 30-year-old man Nov. 21 in the 7600 block of South Stony Island Avenue

A 23-year-old man on Nov. 22 in the 7600 block of S. Stony Island Avenue

A 31-year-old and a 29-year-old man on Nov. 23 in the 7700 block of South Stony Island Avenue

A 23-year-old man on Nov. 26 in the1500 block of East 77th Street

A 21-year-old man on Dec. 1 in the 1500 block of East 77th Street

A 17-year-old boy on Dec. 10 in the 8400 block of South Cregier Avenue

A 19-year-old man on Dec. 11 in the 7800 block of South Stony Island Avenue

The boy was charged with eight felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm.

