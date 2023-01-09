Boy, 14, charged in deadly double shooting in Zion

A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a shooting that killed one teen and wounded another last November in north suburban Zion.

The boy, who has not been identified because he's a juvenile, is accused of fatally shooting a 17-year-old boy and wounding an 18-year-old man on Nov. 5 at a residence in the 1900 block of Ezra Avenue, according to Zion police.

Zion police detectives observed the boy on Jan. 2 during surveillance at a house in the 600 block of May Street in Waukegan. He was taken into custody without incident by the Northern Illinois Police Alarm System's Emergency Team around 8 p.m.

Police also found two loaded handguns, a disassembled ArmaLite rifle and ammunition during a search of the residence.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The 14-year-old was handed over to the Juvenile Justice Center as he awaits further court hearings, police said.

Zion police the boy received help from acquaintances to hide out from law enforcement for months prior to his arrest.

He was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.