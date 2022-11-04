Boy, 14, charged in West Loop carjacking

A teenage boy was charged with an armed carjacking last August in the West Loop.

The 14-year-old was identified as one of the people who forcefully took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 24-year-old woman on Aug. 12 in the first block of South Jefferson Street, police said.

He was arrested Thursday in the 5100 block of West Madison Street in Austin.

The boy was charged with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.