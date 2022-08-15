Boy, 14, critically wounded in South Side drive-by shooting

A 14-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded Sunday night in the Cottage Grove Heights neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The boy was standing outside around 8:38 p.m. in the 9400 block of South University Avenue when he was shot at by someone who was driving by in a vehicle, according to Chicago police.

He was shot once in the groin and was transported to Comer Children's Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

The boy was unable to provide further details about the shooting.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.