Police are looking for a 14-year-old boy who has been missing since last week from Garfield Park on the West Side.

Amarion Keys was last seen Nov. 30 in the 400 block of North Ridgeway Avenue, Chicago police said. It isn’t known what he was last seen wearing.

Keys is 5-foot-7, 150 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.