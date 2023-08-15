Boy, 14, seriously wounded in shooting near West Englewood home

A boy was shot and seriously wounded Monday night in the West Englewood neighborhood.

The 14-year-old was standing near the rear entrance of a residence around 9 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Marshfield Avenue when he was shot at by three people wearing masks, according to police.

The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to Comer Children's Hospital where he was listed in serious condition.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.