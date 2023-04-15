Boy, 14, shot on Lake Shore Drive near Prairie Shores neighborhood

A 14-year-old boy was struck by gunfire on Chicago's South Side Friday night.

Police say the victim was in the 3100 block of South Lake Shore Drive near Prairie Shores around 8:50 p.m. when he was shot in the left thigh.

He was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in fair condition.

Investigators do not have any specifics on the incident at this time. There was a very large gathering of teenagers nearby at 31st Street Beach around the same time as the shooting.

No arrests have been made. Area One detectives are investigating.