Boy, 14, shot several times on Chicago's West Side

A teenage boy was shot multiple times Monday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

The 14-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 8:50 p.m. in 100 block of North Francisco Avenue when someone in a sedan started shooting, police said.

The boy suffered gunshot wounds to the arm and leg.

He was transported by paramedics to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.